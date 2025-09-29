MALAWI Vice President-elect Justice Jane Ansah has called on Malawians to embrace forgiveness and unity as the country transitions to a new administration under President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Speaking during a Holy Communion service on Sunday, Ansah reflected on the turbulence that followed the annulled 2019 elections, when she was chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and came under intense public criticism. “I have forgiven everyone who spoke and acted against me and my family during that time,” she said. Malawi’s 2019 presidential election was nullified by the Constitutional Court due to widespread irregularities, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court. Although allegations of vote rigging were dismissed, the courts confirmed procedural flaws, including the use of correction...