MALAWI – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has nominated Blantyre City South East Member of Parliament Sameer Suleman as its official candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly ahead of the crucial parliamentary vote set for October 29, 2025. The nomination, made with the full endorsement of party president and Head of State Arthur Peter Mutharika, forms part of a broader strategy by the ruling party to consolidate control in Parliament and ensure effective legislative coordination. In a statement issued on Sunday, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito confirmed the nomination and called for unity among Members of Parliament under the DPP and its alliance partners. “We urge every DPP MP and alliance partner to rally behind Hon. Sameer Suleman as...