When it comes to wooing his fans with love songs, Hamoba Choombe is a maestro who never fails to hit the right notes. You can bet your last dollar on it, among the ladies, he’s the heartthrob whose tunes ignite flames of passion. With tracks like Chi Malita Iwe, Bisa Mtima, and Shelela, Hamoba isn’t just singing, he’s casting love spells. Introducing his latest album, ‘Teddy Bear Love,’ featuring a lineup of 20 tracks, the artist showcases well-crafted songs and collaborations with renowned artists like Izrael, Kekero, Danny Kaya, Jemax, Jae Cash, Y Celeb, Ty2, Abel Chungu, General Ozzy, Runnel, Slap Dee, and more. In the latest episode of Chit Chat with G-Wise, Hamoba boasted about being renowned for creating...



