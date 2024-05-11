IT’S quite common for male musicians to take off their shirts while performing on stage, showing off their perfectly chiselled six-packs or hairy chests. However, this practice is very rare in Zambia, now that I think about it, or am I missing out on something? But anyway, can you imagine a whole band of men, some with potbellies, performing shirtless? It would certainly be outstanding, wouldn’t it? An all-male band known as the Shirtless Boys has emerged in Zambia, gaining attention for their unique shirtless performance style exclusively within the Kalindula genre. Despite the band’s presence for over a year and their popularity among patrons frequenting Kitwe’s Bo’jangles and Keg pubs, they have encountered financial challenges. These difficulties have prevented...