IT’S quite common for male musicians to take off their shirts while performing on stage, showing off their perfectly chiselled six-packs or hairy chests. However, this practice is very rare in Zambia, now that I think about it, or am I missing out on something? But anyway, can you imagine a whole band of men, some with potbellies, performing shirtless? It would certainly be outstanding, wouldn’t it? An all-male band known as the Shirtless Boys has emerged in Zambia, gaining attention for their unique shirtless performance style exclusively within the Kalindula genre. Despite the band’s presence for over a year and their popularity among patrons frequenting Kitwe’s Bo’jangles and Keg pubs, they have encountered financial challenges. These difficulties have prevented...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.