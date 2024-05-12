BEING born without two key senses of sight and hearing means perceiving the world in a different way from most people. Many of us cannot even imagine what life could be like without having the privilege of looking at our parents or guardians or, at least, hearing their voices. This is the story of Luyando Shakele, a 15-year-old who entered the world with such a unique challenge. During pregnancy, her mother contracted German measles. Without being aware, the virus took hold during the crucial early stages of fetal development. It wasn’t until Luyando’s arrival that the full extent of the illness became apparent. Doctors delivered the sobering news, revealing the link between her mother’s illness and Luyando’s condition. In cases...



