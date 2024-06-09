The frustration and emotional impact of being body-shamed, especially after giving birth, are significant issues that many women face. It’s like battling a storm while holding an umbrella made of excuses when people constantly remind you of weight gain. Haantinga Kaira, the wife of artiste Macky 2, recently spoke out against this insensitive behaviour. She emphasises that people should stop criticising and body-shaming women’s appearances, as women often gain weight due to various reasons, including hormonal changes and stress, and it is particularly insensitive to comment on a woman’s weight after childbirth when she is already managing the demands of motherhood and breastfeeding. Haantinga highlights that breastfeeding mothers need to eat well to produce milk for their babies, making it...



