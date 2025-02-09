January marked Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – a time dedicated to spreading knowledge and encouraging women to take charge of their health. While cervical cancer may not always dominate headlines, it remains a serious issue, affecting thousands of women each year. The good news? It is one of the most preventable cancers, thanks to regular screenings and the HPV vaccine. Last month, efforts to raise awareness, break the stigma, and empower women to prioritise their well-being were at the forefront. Among those lending their voice to this cause was Ashley Nyirenda, a young woman who bravely shared her personal battle with cervical cancer. Ashley recently opened up about her journey on the Cancer Smart Youth podcast, hosted by Idah Phiri...



