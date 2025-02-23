HE forcefully made me suck his manhood everyday and if I refused, he would beat me up despite seeing me vomit as he pushed it down my throat, a Lusaka woman has lamented before the Matero Local Court. But in his defence, Amos Nyirongo, 36, claimed that Sophia Zulu, 26, only wanted to mudsling him as he had been a good husband and father to their three children. Zulu who got married at the tender age of 13 in 2011, narrated that she left Nyirongo in 2019 because he was obsessed with oral sex. This is in a matter in which Zulu of 10 Miles sued Nyirongo of 15 Miles for divorce. The case was first heard on Valentine’s Day...



