Miss Universe 2024 second runner-up, Wana Kasochi, has officially withdrawn from the 2025 competition, citing anaemia, among other health issues. Wana had re-entered the competition and successfully made it to the Top 30, but health concerns have forced her to make the hard decision of stepping away.. She tells Diggers Lite that if she ignores her doctors’ recommendations, she can end up collapsing on stage.. Despite this setback, Wana, who was a crowd favourite during last year’s competition, reassures her supporters that this is not the end of her modelling career. “I was from the hospital and the doctor told me that right now I am unfit to perform because I can just collapse on stage, so I was told...



