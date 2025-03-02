I DON’T know why marriages, when both partners have a child already, don’t last, says Magistrate Harriet Mulenga. She said this in a matter in which a 44-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Chaisa compound dragged her husband to court for failure to buy her clothes, lotion, food, and for not protecting her against “mistreatment” by her four stepchildren. Miriam Tonga claims that Pension Zulu, a pastor at a Pentecostal church, simply watches when his children are insulting her, and he tells her, “they are orphans, their mother died, you are alive, don’t scold them”. She lamented that his children say words like: “uchoke pano, sitikufuna ise, siwenzepo pamane bamai bathu benze kumanga nyumba (you should vacate this place, we don’t want...



