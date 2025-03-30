A woman of Lusaka’s Chipata Overspill has dragged her client to court, demanding compensation for defamation and insults. Misozi Ngoma told the court that John Sheleng falsely accused her of organising different men for his wife to sleep with, and offering her house as their meeting point. When the matter was brought before Magistrate Lewis Mumba at the Matero Local Court, Sheleng did not deny the allegations. Instead, he immediately apologised to Ngoma, blaming his actions on the devil and Kachasu (locally brewed whisky). However, Ngoma insisted that although he had apologised, she wanted to take him to court so that he could compensate her for the insults he directed at both her and her mother. “I am 32 years...



