Last week, the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) witnessed a smooth transition of leadership as B Flow took over the presidency from Davison Munsanda. The handover was peaceful and filled with a spirit of unity, demonstrating what good leadership should look like. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Munsanda highlighted that leadership is not about personal gain or holding on to power but about serving and stepping aside when the time is right. He noted that ZAM has always stood for unity and professionalism, and the peaceful transition sets an example for other associations in the country. He urged musicians to remain united, reminding them that no individual is bigger than the association itself. As for his future, Munsanda hinted...



