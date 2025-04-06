A LUSAKA woman has dragged her husband to court seeking a divorce, saying he is in the habit of showering her with insults when he has money. Mary Mwanza, 44, told the court that when her husband comes home drunk, he urinates and spits saliva into their drinking water bucket. Appearing before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga at the Matero Local Court, Chishimba Mbulo told the court that his wife looks beautiful from the outside, but once she opens her mouth to talk, nothing good comes from her. He insisted that he did not want the marriage to end because he still loves his wife. Mwanza, on the other hand, told the court that she wanted the marriage to end because Mbulo...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here