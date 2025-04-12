Artiste Vincent Daka, alias, Vinchenzo says there’s need to monetise Zambian talent; making it possible for artistes track and verify how often their songs are played on radio stations or in clubs, something that is currently not in place and makes it difficult for artistes to collect their royalties. Vinchenzo says for now, he prefers working with foreign platforms which offer these services because the only thing ZamCorps does is ask for physical CDs from artistes, and this outdated system is no longer beneficial. He challenges the new Zambia Association of Musicians leadership to address this issue, saying over the years, the association has done little for him except collect a K300 membership fee. He shared his thoughts on a...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here