Growing up in a strict Adventist home where even music CDs had to be vetted for “godliness”, Lulu Haangala Wood says her teenage years were all about conservatism. As a pastor’s child, she lived by the rules, until university life exposed her to a different world and it was in her third year that she stepped into a nightclub for the first time, tasted alcohol, and discovered a more liberal side of life. “I’m a Tequila girl because that was my first sip,” she laughs, reflecting on the experience which marked a turning point in her sheltered upbringing. Lulu says growing up in a Christian home shaped her values but she no longer attends church physically and prefers online worship...



