MATERO Local Court two has heard how a couple from Lusaka’s Garden House area, married for 15 years, has lived without sex for six years. Blessed with two daughters, the couple also has some financial issues. During trial before magistrate Lewis Mumba on March 28, 2025, Cecilia Mbewe, 33, who had earlier said that she wanted to reconcile with her husband so that they could raise their physically challenged child together, rescinded her decision. Mbewe said her husband, Osten Chilonga, 43, was a womaniser and violent. “I am an Early Childhood Teacher and I live in Garden House. We have two children with ba Osten Chilongo and we married in 2010, he paid K10,000 for dowry. I have brought him...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here