If you don’t listen to amapiano, this article might be a little boring for you. But if you’re curious and open to new vibes, stick around because beyond his sounds, his story might just inspire you to “force things” until you make it. And if you’re a die-hard Amapiano fan, then we know you’ve got Leemckrazy somewhere in your playlist. Maybe you’ve danced to Jealous, Ngibolokeni, Ebasini, Yebo, and many more, without even realising who the man behind the music is. Well, this is your chance to get to know the story behind his sounds. We caught up with Leemckrazy for an exclusive interview after his fire performance at the Music Colour Festival hosted by Digital Events at NASDEC recently....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here