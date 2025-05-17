World Boss may be a new name in Zambia’s music scene, but in the Copperbelt car business, he’s already made a mark. Born Wisdom Kennedy Zimba, the 25-year-old entrepreneur-turned-rapper started his journey with a modest maize and soya bean farm in Lundazi. Today, he owns World Boss Limited, a car dealership boasting a fleet that includes eight Toyota Alphards and several Toyota Mark Xs. Despite whispers about the legitimacy of his wealth, World Boss insists his success is the result of hard work and generosity. “People say I use juju, but I started from farming. My blessings come from helping others and staying focused,” he says. Now based in Ndola, World Boss juggles music and business. He has released six...