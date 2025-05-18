Dumisani N’cube has taken on an extraordinary journey of walking all the way from Congo to Zimbabwe. His goal is not for fame or adventure, but to spread a message about entrepreneurship and economic freedom in Africa. Along the way, Dumisani fell seriously ill, suffering from dehydration, muscle injuries, and exhaustion. But despite his condition, he refused to stop. As he walks, Dumisani stops to speak with schoolchildren, marketeers, and local communities, sharing the importance of entrepreneurship and inspiring many to believe in the power of African innovation. In an interview with Diggers Lite, he shares that he is even willing to give his life if it means changing the mindset of Africans and helping the continent rise economically. He...