A woman from Lusaka’s Matero township has taken her husband, Vincent Zulu, to court seeking a divorce after he revealed his intention to take a second wife. Monica Musonda told the Matero Local Court that she was shocked by her husband’s decision, especially since there were no major problems in their marriage. When the matter came before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Zulu defended his desire to marry another woman, saying he was tired of Musonda’s alleged disrespect in the home. Rather than divorce her, he said, he had opted to add a second wife. Musonda, however, told the court she would rather walk away from the marriage than share her husband and the things she had built with him. “My name...