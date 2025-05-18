If you’ve ever passed through 10 Miles, you know it’s full of life. People sell tomatoes and charcoal along the roadside and farmers work in nearby fields. The area is always busy, with small villages surrounding it. It’s a typical rural setup, but with something very special. In Mungule village, just off 10 Miles, there is a modern health centre that doesn’t look like it belongs in a village. It’s clean, well-built, and very organised, so much that you might think you’ve somehow ended up back in town, but no, you are still in the village. This place is called Anthu Omwe Health Centre and it is changing lives in a big way. The clinic was started by Cyrille Njikeng,...