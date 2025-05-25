A LUSAKA woman has dragged her ex-husband to court for failing to pay child support and spousal maintenance for over a year. Mervis Mukuka informed the Matero Local Court that Mathews Mukuka has not supported their three children since their divorce. Instead, he married their neighbour, who has six children of her own, and is now providing for them. When the duo appeared before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Mathews claimed he had been trying to reconcile with Mervis so that they could raise the children together, but she has refused. In response, Mervis told the court that whenever she asks him for child support, he dismisses her, stating that he’s saving money for diapers because his current wife is pregnant. “My...