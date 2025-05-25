A 66-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka has sued her son-in-law for defamation, claiming he called her a witch and threatened to beat her. Sarah Zulu told the court that Lazarus Lengwe accused her of keeping “ma Lilomba” (supernatural creatures) in her house, which he claims bit his legs leading to his current leg problems. When the matter came up before Magistrate Lewis Mumba at the Matero Local Court, Lengwe denied insulting Zulu. Lengwe, in his defence, questioned why Zulu had not sued her own son, alleging that he was the first one to accuse her of witchcraft. However, Zulu told the court that Lengwe repeatedly called her a witch, saying his pastor had confirmed it in a prophecy. “My name is...