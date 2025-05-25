KNOWN to many as Cephas from the hit TV series Mpali, actor Jefter Phiri is trading the small screen for a much larger cause, the future of our planet. A fortnight ago, he swapped scripts for a cause and premiered his debut film, Sentinel of Hope. Jefter admits that while the journey of creating his first film came with challenges, it was purposeful. If you haven’t seen ‘Sentinel of Hope’ yet, here’s a little spoiler, just enough to tempt you. The film trails the fiery and fearless Tiwonge, an award-winning climate ambassador on a mission to green the planet, one tree at a time. She’s eloquent, passionate, and determined to end deforestation. But her biggest environmental enemy lives in her...