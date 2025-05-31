For Angela Nyirenda, the road from Chipata to becoming one of Zambia’s most celebrated musical icons has been nothing short of magical. With over two decades in the music industry, she credits her breakthrough to the hit song “Nupempako Ma Key,” which she describes as the true game-changer in her career. She vividly recalls the moment her identity began to merge with the song. Fans no longer just recognized her, they called her by the song’s name. Everywhere she went, people would shout, “Nupempako Ma Key!” “It was unbelievable,” Angela says, especially considering that when she first started out, she never imagined that a single release could catapult her to fame in just one week. She also remembers the curiosity...