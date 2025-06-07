SAY ‘Kopala Queen’ and chances are that only one face pops up: Xaven, the bold, unapologetic and proudly Kopala rapper who has carved out her throne in Copperbelt rap. But then came a stunning revelation. Last Monday, netizens were stunned to discover that the title ‘Kopala Queen’ had been officially claimed, not by Xaven, but by Sarafina Nthenga, also known as Ba Kopala Laaka, who went a step further and trademarked it with PACRA. Sarafina announced this development on her Facebook account, confirming her registration of the trademark. This bombshell move set social media ablaze, as fans questioned what this meant for Xaven and her place in the Kopala rap kingdom. “Proudly celebrating this milestone after receiving two trademark registration...