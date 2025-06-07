ARTISTE Princess Natasha Chansa says some parents have become her biggest fans, tuning in more than their own children simply because they’re grateful their young ones have a safe and inspiring artiste to look up to. She recalls moments during her EP launch when parents showed up alone to her meet-and-greet events just to buy a copy of her music. Meanwhile, Natasha says her music has never followed the typical Zambian sound, which initially made her doubt whether people would embrace it. Reflecting on her journey, she recalls relying on platforms like Data File Host and SoundCloud before music distribution became more accessible. Natasha adds that she remains committed to making music that sounds international and polished, something that leaves...