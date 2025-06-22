SOMETIMES, love doesn’t just knock, it kicks the door wide open. This was certainly the case for Fisho Mwale. He had the world at his feet, having secured a scholarship to study in what was then West Germany, a dream few dared to dream. But just weeks into his new life abroad, something didn’t feel right. While everything around him screamed “opportunity”, his heart whispered the name of his childhood sweetheart. He reveals that he consequently gave up his scholarship and returned home, so deeply in love that he thought, ‘banga kupoke’ (they can snatch your woman). Fisho vividly recalls an early date with his future wife Dora Maguya Mwale: broke and nervous, he and a friend offered to buy...