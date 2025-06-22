WHILE it’s rare to hear a judge speak openly about the law or life within the judiciary, Lady Justice Bubile Grace Shonga recently offered personal reflections from her journey. In her eight years on the bench, she says, she has learned that people respect the office, not the individual. Judge Shonga, a High Court judge, explains that it’s important to earn respect in your own name, through how you treat people and your ability to remain impartial. She also opened up about her childhood, describing life in a large family as a kind of boot camp that toughened her up for the world. Not forgetting sibling rivalry, she joked about how one of her brothers once said she should have...