RAPPER Bartholomew Kangwa, alias Alpha Romeo, has revealed that he is holding a rich collection of unreleased music with the late legendary P Jay. And no, it’s not just one or two songs, we are talking about seven never heard before tracks. His reason for keeping them private is his deep respect for the late icon. The rapper says he doesn’t want anyone to think he’s trying to gain from his friend’s death. “I’m not the kind of guy who will always put myself in a position where people think I’m riding on someone. So if I wanted to put them out, I would have done that a long time ago,” he said on Hot FM’s Fakapo Vocal. The surprising...