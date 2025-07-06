I WAS not even aware of what had been shared on my page, says gospel singer Kings Malembe Malembe, following an “accidental” post containing obscene material that has been trending, involving a known socialite. The legendary singer and performing artiste vows it could not have been him, but blames a team abroad that is handling his page while working on adding a verification badge. “I’m sure they pressed somewhere and that was done,” he explains to News Diggers in this exclusive interview, “and when I was alerted, I told them to delete it.” He adds that the post occurred while he was at the hospital, being attended to by a doctor. Perhaps it was too little, too late; within minutes,...