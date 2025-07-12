Urban Hype member Fumbani Changaya, popularly known as F Jay, has released his fifth solo album titled Slept On, a project he says reflects how he feels about his musical journey so far. The 10-track album, which dropped yesterday, sees F Jay return to his musical roots, delivering soulful ballads and R&B vibes that first earned him a loyal fanbase. The album features collaborations with Exitove, Mic Burner, Rustar, Chef 187, Blows, Abel Chungu, the late Daev, and Zimbabwean singer Takura. Speaking in an interview with Diggers Life, F Jay said the album title came from a feeling that despite his efforts and talent, much of his work has gone unnoticed. “Just looking at how much work I have put...