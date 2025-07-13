Despite Zambia’s shortage of lawyers, the National Legal Aid Clinic for Women (NLACW) is reaching women and children in all 10 provinces, thanks to a growing network of trained community paralegals who are bridging the justice gap in rural areas. At the heart of this effort is Mandy Manda, the Clinic’s Director, who says their mission goes far beyond legal representation. The organisation, which was established in 1990, provides free legal support to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), including securing protection orders and navigating the court system. But just as importantly, it empowers communities through education, advocacy, and collaboration with traditional leaders. Manda says that in many rural communities, low literacy levels and harmful cultural norms make it even harder...