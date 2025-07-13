Mag44, one of Zambia’s gospel artistes and producers, recently sat down for an emotional conversation on the Truth Tuesday podcast. He shared something far more personal, his journey through divorce. For the first time, Mag44 opened up about the pain, confusion and growth that came from the end of his first marriage. In 2019, Mag44’s life quietly hit one of its lowest points. While many remember that year for different things, he remembers it as the year his marriage began to fall apart. Behind his song ‘Over You’ he revealed how hard it was to accept the breakdown of something he believed in, especially as a gospel artiste who always stood for love, family and God’s word. Mag44 shared that...