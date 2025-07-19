IT’S not even officially out yet, but artiste Lota Mandevu, alias Drimz, is already getting people talking with his upcoming song, Kwenyu. The singer and songwriter, known for his feel-good hits, recently dropped a snippet of the track, and the online streets have been popping with excitement. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Drimz explains that even though the song draws its inspiration from one of President Hakainde Hichilema’s political rallies, Kwenyu is not a political song, but actually about love and admiration. Drimz insists that he has never identified as a political artiste, adding that it’s the public, not him, that gives his songs a political meaning. He says once a track is released, people interpret it based on...