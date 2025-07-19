FRANK Chirwa, alias Afunika, has accused a “clique” of musicians of paying bloggers to spread an old video of him being prayed for in church. Afunika says this move is a deliberate attempt to divide his Christian and non-Christian fan base and distract them from his upcoming “Best of Afunika” show on August 2. The video, showing Afunika, receiving prayers in church, started circulating online on Thursday morning, sparking widespread debate among netizens. Reacting to this, Afunika quickly took to his Facebook page, promising to go live before lunchtime. True to his word, Afunika went live, addressing the video and those he believes are behind its circulation. He clarified that the video is six months old. “That video which is...