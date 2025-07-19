ZAMBIAN music star Vinchenzo M’bale has announced that his booking fee will increase after he drops his new album in September. He says this decision is a direct result of the time, energy and value being invested in the project. Vinchenzo shares in an interview that his upcoming album will feature many international artistes, not just one. He feels the effort being put into the project justifies raising his booking fees to maintain his current professional standing. “My booking fee will increase after I drop my album in September, and I will announce later on to what amount it will increase to. Value ninshi yakwela (it means the value has gone up). I have international artistes on my album, not...