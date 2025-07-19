LEGENDARY music duo, Red Linso and Winston, have lamented that they don’t get the respect they deserve from today’s artistes. They’ve attributed this lack of respect to the fact that, at the peak of their careers, they simply didn’t earn as much money as people might think. This is due to the fact that the music business simply wasn’t as profitable back then compared to now, a time when new artistes get paid a lot just for lip-syncing their songs. Winston shares that while they may not have visible investments, he personally invested in his siblings’ education and the school his late mother was running. On the other hand, Red Linso recalls times when he went home with no money...