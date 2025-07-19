ZAMBIA Association of Musicians (ZAM) president Brian Bwembya, famously known as B Flow, is encouraging more female artistes to release new albums. He has specifically praised Cleo Ice Queen for being the only female artiste to release an album recently, stating that she has set a good example for other females to follow. In an interview with Diggers Lite, B Flow says while the recent rise in album releases is encouraging, the participation of women in this space is still very low. He says it’s important to see more female voices represented through full bodies of work. He has also highlighted the need for better communication between artistes when planning to release their projects. He says while Zambia operates in...