A 49-YEAR-OLD man of Mandevu has narrated to the Matero Local Court how he returned home one day and found another man sitting shirtless in the living room eating nshima. Paul Komba told the court that upon seeing the man, he simply told him he could have his wife, then he proceeded to get the bed from their home and moved it to his own girlfriend’s house. This is in the matter in which Angela Kapembwa, 34, had dragged her husband, Komba, to court seeking a divorce after accusing him of infidelity and failing to pay school fees. Kapembwa told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga that the problems in their marriage started when her husband moved out of their matrimonial home and...