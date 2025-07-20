“You’ll be Steven from Zimbabwe.” With those five words, Gregory Chifire, once a well-known, outspoken Zambian activist, suddenly lost his identity and became a fugitive living in another country. In his first-hand account of exile, Chifire reveals the brutal cost of speaking out, including being completely ghosted by politicians who once called him brother. Convicted of contempt of court in 2018 for accusing the judiciary of bias in the Stanbic vs Savenda case, Gregory Chifire fled Zambia to escape a six-year prison sentence handed down by the country’s highest court. In his book, Travesty of Justice: My Life Experience with the Law, he picks up where the headlines left off, recounting how exile stripped him of his home and his...