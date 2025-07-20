SICKLE cell disease, an inherited blood disorder, is not widely talked about, but it affects millions of people worldwide. Until last Friday, Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital did not have a dedicated ward for this condition. This situation changed when a new sickle cell ward was officially opened through the collaborative efforts of organisations like Lusaka Ladies Circle 2, Professional Insurance Zambia, Reach a Child and many other partners. Lusaka Ladies Circle 2 spearheaded the furnishing of the ward by donating 18 beds. Other donations included a heater, scales, clocks and thermometers. Professional Insurance contributed 40 pairs of beddings, while the Reach a Child Initiative provided a Gazelle machine. During the official opening, Dr Charles Mutemba, the Senior Medical Superintendent...