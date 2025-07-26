RAPPER Mulaza Kaira, alias Macky 2, has thrown down a challenge to his fellow artistes. He says every big artiste should host their own festival where they will be required to perform live. Why? To set the standard for how they should be treated. According to Macky 2, once our artistes start running their own shows, all those stories about local talent getting poor treatment when international artistes come into town will not be there. Meanwhile, Rich Bizzy says his Boss Experience festival is a chance to prove that Zambian artistes can perform live even better than international acts. The Boss Experience First Edition is scheduled for August 23, 2025, at Piazza East Park Mall in Lusaka. The event will...