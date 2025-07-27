NIGERIAN actor Kanayo O Kanayo and South African music executive Nota Baloyi recently visited Zambia, and they both urged Zambian filmmakers to tell local stories to attract international viewers. However, film director and producer Owas Ray Mwape says Zambian producers are indeed trying to tell local stories, but they often face roadblocks. He says this is because they are not given the necessary permission and information, especially when it comes to historical stories. Mwape recalled a time they wanted to tell the story of the Broken Hill Man skull, found in Kabwe, but the Office of the President (OP) stepped in and made sure the story was not told, saying it was “a little bit political”. Mwape also stressed that...