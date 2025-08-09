They say the only constant thing in life is change. This is so evident in so many ways and music is not an exception. Today as an artiste you can be the best fresh talent but whether you realise it or not, a time will come when people will regard you as an old timer as there will be new talent and a new sound that will be more commercially accepted compared to what is being made now. Musician cum politician Mukubesa Mundia, alias Petersen, seems to understand this theory and is urging his fellow old artistes to come to terms with the changes in the Zambian music landscape. He says if old artistes want to tap into the current...