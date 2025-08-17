Amid growing debates that the country should do away with the US after aid termination, Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States, Chibamba Kanyama, says that direction is not feasible, but what the country needs is a win-win relationship. On the US travel restrictions that will require Zambian citizens to post a financial bond starting August 20, 2025, Ambassador Chibamba Kanyama says he understands the huge concerns over the matter but is currently not in a position to answer any questions. Shifting away from the topics of travel restrictions and aid termination, Ambassador Kanyama reflected on the day he presented his credentials to former US president Joe Biden, an occasion he describes as one of the most beautiful moments of his...