A 17-year-old teenager has refused to pay for damage, saying he can’t pay for a child that he has not yet seen. This is a case in which Scout Banda, 45, sued his daughter’s boyfriend, Samson Matupa, demanding K33,000 for impregnating her. He told the court that his daughter, aged 16, is only in grade eight and Matupa has destroyed her future. When this matter came before Magistrate Lewis Mumba at Matero Local Court, Banda said when they sat down as families it was agreed that Matupa would pay K20,000 in compensation, but till date nothing has been paid. “My name is Scout Banda, I am 45 years old, I stay in Chadiza but I am currently staying at Kasupe....