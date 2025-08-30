WHEN you love something, no matter the circumstances, you will find time for it. This is the story of America-based Zambian artiste Tanonga Nswana, popularly known as T Bwoy. Despite being in the middle of a war in the Middle East, his passion for music pushed him to create a makeshift studio so he could continue recording. T Bwoy recalls finding a container, probably a toilet, and transforming it into a functional studio. “Apart from going to the gym, making music was the only thing I could do when I had time off, as there were no other activities,” he said. His latest song, In My Shoes, was recorded in this very studio. The inspiration came from a deeply personal...