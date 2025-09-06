WHAT does it take to truly appreciate a woman’s work? For gospel musician Pompi, it took a single weekend alone with his children. He says the experience gave him a profound respect for women after he discovered that “homemaking is hard” and deserves a salary. Chaka Nyathando, who is married to fellow musician Esther Chungu Nyathando, shared his thoughts on parenting and relationships during a recent appearance on the Truth Tuesday podcast with Mag44. The experience, he said, made him respect women more, as he wondered how they manage to balance taking care of the home, children and husband while also pursuing their own careers. He further explained that his and his wife’s decision to handle the parenting themselves, instead...