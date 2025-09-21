CENTRAL Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has recounted the pain and torture he endured in 2017, when, as the then Youth Chairman for Central Province, he found himself caught in a politically charged moment. This was during the period when President Hakainde Hichilema, then the main opposition leader, was arrested and detained at Mukobeko Maximum Prison on treason charges. Mwanakampwe’s experience under that tense political climate has now come to light as he recalls the difficult moments he lived through. During a recent interview with Diggers Life, Mwanakampwe shared how he was tied upside down and tortured until one of his testicles was broken. He says that one of his testicles remains broken to this day, and the ordeal also...